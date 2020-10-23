BidaskClub Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

PTGX stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

