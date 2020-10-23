BidaskClub Lowers Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.