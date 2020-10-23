BidaskClub Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $156.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 191,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

