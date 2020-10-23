Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 116 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $127.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.74, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.