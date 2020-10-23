Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $38,000 in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,590,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.