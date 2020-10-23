Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $788,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

