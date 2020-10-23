Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,735,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

