Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 2,875.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after buying an additional 591,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.38. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

