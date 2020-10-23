Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.21 ($79.07).

ETR BMW opened at €64.01 ($75.31) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

