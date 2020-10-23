Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $457.13 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.15.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,780,585. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

