Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,323 shares of company stock valued at $17,569,200 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

