Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

OTIS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

