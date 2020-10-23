Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 32,175 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.