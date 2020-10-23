Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 25 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $567.37 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $572.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.29 and a 200-day moving average of $485.63. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.88.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.