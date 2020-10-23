Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 14,249 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

