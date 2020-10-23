Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.