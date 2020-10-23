Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $6.96 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

