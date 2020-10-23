Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $38.46 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,665 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

