Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,229,000 after buying an additional 171,720 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Shares of QCOM opened at $128.38 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

