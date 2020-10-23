Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $162.38 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

