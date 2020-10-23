Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,093 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 43,727 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

