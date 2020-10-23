Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.21 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

