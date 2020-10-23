Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $281.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

