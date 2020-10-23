Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 767,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after buying an additional 107,181 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

V stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

