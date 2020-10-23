Barrington Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discovery in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 996.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

