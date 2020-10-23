Barclays Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $79.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BOCOM International cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.77.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,319 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $86,836,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.