Barclays Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $140.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $132.86 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

