BancorpSouth Bank Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXS. Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of BXS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

