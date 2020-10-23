Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of BKR opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $1,192,479,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $286,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $131,441,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

