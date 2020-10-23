Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Sells $417,303,808.53 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

