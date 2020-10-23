AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $31.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

