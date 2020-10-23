At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) vs. JanOne (NYSE:JAN) Head to Head Contrast

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

At Home Group has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.4% of At Home Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of At Home Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of JanOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares At Home Group and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets At Home Group -35.75% 14.74% 2.88% JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares At Home Group and JanOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio At Home Group $1.37 billion 1.04 -$214.43 million $0.57 38.67 JanOne $35.10 million 0.25 -$11.96 million N/A N/A

JanOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than At Home Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for At Home Group and JanOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score At Home Group 1 6 6 0 2.38 JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

At Home Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.16, suggesting a potential downside of 31.22%. Given At Home Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe At Home Group is more favorable than JanOne.

Summary

At Home Group beats JanOne on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments. As of February 22, 2019, it operated approximately 180 stores in 37 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

