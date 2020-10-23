Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assertio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.34 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 153.61% and a negative net margin of 117.10%. On average, analysts predict that Assertio will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at $51,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 84.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 20.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 68.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

