Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $13.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LWSCF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

