Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.84.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $507.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

