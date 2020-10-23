Aphria (APHA) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 36 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -42.55 Aphria Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 1.87

Aphria’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aphria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 364 413 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $9.01, suggesting a potential upside of 92.49%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

