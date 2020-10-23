Analyzing ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) & Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ICTS International and Solbright Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ICTS International has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Solbright Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and Solbright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and Solbright Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $333.31 million 0.27 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Solbright Group $12.06 million 1.74 -$15.80 million N/A N/A

ICTS International has higher revenue and earnings than Solbright Group.

Summary

ICTS International beats Solbright Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

Solbright Group Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

