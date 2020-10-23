Analysts Set XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) PT at $43.25

Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

XP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XP by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 235,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in XP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of XP by 28.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

Shares of XP stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

