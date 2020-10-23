Analysts Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) PT at $1.13

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

NYSE:TTI opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 248,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

