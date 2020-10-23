Analysts Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.36.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $59,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,729,323 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

