Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $3.25

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 116.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other MFA Financial news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 37,500 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,310,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 3,191,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MFA Financial by 163.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,159,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 3,824,645 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 863.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,610,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 5,028,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 38.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,491,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 1,538,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

