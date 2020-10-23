American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $106.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEP. BidaskClub downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

AEP opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

