American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

AEP stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

