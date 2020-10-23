Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,616.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,446.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,092.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.