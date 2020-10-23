Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIZY. Citigroup cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $31.65 billion during the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.