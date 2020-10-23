ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $59.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.33.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 41.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

