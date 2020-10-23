Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 504.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 482,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 402,509 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 721.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 147,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kroger by 2,270.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

