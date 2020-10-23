Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,617,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,793,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 245.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

Shares of PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

