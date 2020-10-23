Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 88.5% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,446.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.