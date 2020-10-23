Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,897 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.64 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.